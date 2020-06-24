Bloodbath in media: After TOI and HT, The Hindu likely to lay off 100 staff members

The bloodbath in the media continues due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the Times of India and Hindustan Times, reports that The Hindu has asked 100 staff members to leave have been doing the rounds.

According to a report in The Huffington Post, the Mumbai edition of the paper that has a little over 20 people, has been the worst affected. The report added that the staff has been asked to tender their resignations between June 25 and June 30 following which they will get a severance package that comprises their basic salary and dearness allowance. However, there is no official communication for the same.

One Hindu staff member under condition of anonymity said that while the 100 staff members had been told to resign, the team was still negotiating with the top brass.

A few days ago, several staff members even wrote to the top management after rumours of the organisation owned by Kasturi and Sons was going to lay off their members began doing the rounds on WhatsApp. One forward that even had the names of a number of employees had particularly worried the staff members.

Notably, the Press Council of India issued a notice, taking cognizance of the issue issued a release that read: The Press Council of India Chairman Justice C.K. Prasad has noted with concern that a large number of journalists associated with the daily newspaper Hindu and working at the Mumbai Bureau have been asked to resign from their position. It has come to the notice that the management of the newspaper is not taking recourse to the terms and conditions by which they are governed and the terms and conditions of their appointment excluded the application of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 for redressal of their grievances rendering them remediless. While taking Suo-Motu cognizance of the case, comments have been called for from the Editor, Hindu and Regional General Manager Hindu, Mumbai in this regard.