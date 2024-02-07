 'Blast' Occurs Over Delhi Metro Train At Uttam Nagar Station, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Blast' Occurs Over Delhi Metro Train At Uttam Nagar Station, Video Surfaces

'Blast' Occurs Over Delhi Metro Train At Uttam Nagar Station, Video Surfaces

It appears the "blast" occurred from an overhead electric wire over the metro train.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, February 7: A video of what appears to be a blast occurring over a Delhi Metro train surfaced online on Wednesday, February 7. The "explosion", which reportedly happened a few days ago, occurred over a Delhi Metro train at Uttam Nagar station. It appears the "blast" occurred from an overhead electric wire over the metro train.

In the video, a few passengers are seen standing at Uttam Nagar metro station as a metro train is passing. Suddenly, a loud noise and a flash are seen over the metro train. It seems some technical issue in overhead wire caused the explosion. It remained unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Read Also
Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Commuters Inside Delhi Metro
article-image

The video of the incident is widely circulated on social media. The DMRC or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not reacted to the viral clip. If the services were disrupted due to the "blast" could not be known immediately.

Read Also
Pickpocket Caught Red-Handed On Delhi Metro While Trying To Steal Army Soldier's Wallet, Beaten Up...
article-image

Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Delhi Metro:

Last month, a had man committed suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's INA station. The incident had happened on January 37. The deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Satya Niketan. A CCTV video had captured the man jumping from platform-2 in front of a Metro train headed towards Samaypur Badli.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat HC Mandates Registration Of All Hospitals Under Clinical Establishment Act In Wake Of...

Gujarat HC Mandates Registration Of All Hospitals Under Clinical Establishment Act In Wake Of...

After Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Ministers Hint At Introduction Of Uniform Civil Code In State

After Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Ministers Hint At Introduction Of Uniform Civil Code In State

Jammu And Kashmir: Amritsar Resident Amritpal Singh Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, Another...

Jammu And Kashmir: Amritsar Resident Amritpal Singh Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, Another...

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo...

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo...

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Plans Arithmetic Manoeuvres & Fresh Faces In Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Plans Arithmetic Manoeuvres & Fresh Faces In Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections