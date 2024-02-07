'Blast' Occurs Over Delhi Metro Train At Uttam Nagar Station, Video Surfaces

Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, February 7: A video of what appears to be a blast occurring over a Delhi Metro train surfaced online on Wednesday, February 7. The "explosion", which reportedly happened a few days ago, occurred over a Delhi Metro train at Uttam Nagar station. It appears the "blast" occurred from an overhead electric wire over the metro train.

In the video, a few passengers are seen standing at Uttam Nagar metro station as a metro train is passing. Suddenly, a loud noise and a flash are seen over the metro train. It seems some technical issue in overhead wire caused the explosion. It remained unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The video of the incident is widely circulated on social media. The DMRC or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not reacted to the viral clip. If the services were disrupted due to the "blast" could not be known immediately.

