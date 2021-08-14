'Blames pandemic but...': TMC raises question on condition of the Indian Economy during BJP rule

New Delhi: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha addressing a press conference at the national capital raised questions on the condition of the Indian Economy and the fiscal relationship between the Centre and States.

Addressing a press conference TMC leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said that In 2013, before the BJP government took office, the annual growth rate of the Indian economy (in Dollar terms) was 6.39% and was on an uphill trajectory but have slumped after 2016.

“The growth momentum continued even after the Modi government assumed office and touched a high of 8.26 percent in 2016 but since then it has been slumping. This declining growth rate is a result of demonetization. In 2020, due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the growth rate came down to -7.96 percent. The BJP government prefers to blame the pandemic for this decline, but the country’s economy was downward sloping even before the pandemic,” claimed Sinha.

Slamming the BJP-run central government over the petroleum price hike, Sinha alleged that the central government had stated that it did not take any money from the public for expenses relating to Covid-19 and instead took it from the taxes levied on petroleum products.

Taking a pot shot at both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien claimed that they think they are not answerable to people for which they remained absent from the Parliament.

“The Oppositions constantly asked for discussion on Pegasus and the Modi-Shah didn’t think they were answerable to people for which they remained absent from the House and other BJP MPs did not allow to conduct the House,” alleged Derek.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:08 PM IST