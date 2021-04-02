BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked by 'BJP goons' in Rajasthan's Alwar

As per the officials, Tikait was on his way to Banasur road when his convoy was attacked by a few people who pelted stones at his car. The men used rods too. However, Tikait was safe and did not get any injury.

After Tikait's convoy was attacked, protestors blocked the National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident, said the police.