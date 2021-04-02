BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked by 'BJP goons' in Rajasthan's Alwar

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked by "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons" in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday. The incident reportedly took place in the Tatarpur village of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The attack shattered a window of Tikait's car.
The BKU leader, on his Twitter handle, shared the video of his car whose window glass was smashed and accused the BJP of the attack. "Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bansur road, attacked by BJP goons, death of democracy," Tikait said in his tweet.
As per the officials, Tikait was on his way to Banasur road when his convoy was attacked by a few people who pelted stones at his car. The men used rods too. However, Tikait was safe and did not get any injury.
After Tikait's convoy was attacked, protestors blocked the National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident, said the police.
For the uninitiated, Rakesh Tikait has been leading the farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws at the Ghazipur border for over four months now.
