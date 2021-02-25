BKU chief Naresh Tikait declares to campaign against BJP in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

Lucknow: In a bid to mount pressure on the Modi government to withdraw the three farm laws, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Naresh Tikait on Thursday announced to campaign against BJP candidates in West Bengal.

On the way to Basti to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat, Tikait stopped at Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lala and Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple.

The BKU leader announced that they will go to West Bengal to campaign against BJP candidates. “We will campaign against the BJP candidates requesting people of West Bengal to vote for any political party except the BJP which wins polls on false promises,” he said.

Claiming himself a ‘Raghuvanshi’, the BKU leader said that he prayed for the Prime Minister that better sense prevailed in him in resolving farmers’ problems by holding fresh talks. He said that farmers will also make donations for the construction of Ram temple.

“We want a meaningful dialogue with the government and leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to resolve the crisis. But before that it must withdraw cases lodged against farmers, he urged.

Significantly, for the first time, Tikait hinted for a compromise not to press their demand for the repeal of three farm laws if the Modi government was ready to amend and strike down provisions that are not in the interests of farmers.

“If needed, the government may amend the new laws to make it pro-farmer. But there has to be total transparency,” he said.