BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia's death: Calcutta HC asks to conduct autopsy under video surveillance

After Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed seeking judicial intervention on the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Arjun Chowrasia who was found hanging in an abandoned building in Kolkata under mysterious circumstances on Friday, the Calcutta High Court has asked the Command Hospital to conduct the autopsy under video surveillance.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal visited Chowrasia's home after news broke that the worker had been found hanging. He said they will demand "the strictest punishment" from the courts of law for "whoever is guilty of the gruesome crime". Demanding a CBI probe, the Union Home Minister said a culture of violence and a fear psychosis was prevalent in Bengal.

"Yesterday TMC celebrated one year of its third term in office and now we have this case of Chowrasia being `killed'," the home minister said to reporters after meeting the worker's family members. He also added "Union home ministry is taking serious note of Chowrasia's death and has sought a report on it." The home minister also said Chowrasia's family had complained that his body had been taken away forcibly.

The TMC meanwhile claimed Chowrasia was associated with the party and not the BJP.

Local TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, who also visited the spot ahead of Shah, claimed Chowrasia was associated with the party and had even campaigned for it during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections held recently, which had earned him the wrath of a section of local BJP.

"BJP assembled outsiders during today's protest as it has no base in the area," Ghosh added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:18 PM IST