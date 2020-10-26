BJP wins big in Ladakh, sweeps 15 out of 26 seats in Hill Council elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh general council elections, roping in 15 out of 26 seats.

Congress' performance was better than that of the previous year, with the grand old party winning nine seats. Independents bagged the two other seats, according to reports.

Leh recorded a 65.07 per cent turnout in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections on Thursday, an official spokesman had said earlier.

Counting of votes started at the Amphitheatre of SSK, Tisuru, Leh around 9 am.

According to reports, the BJP was looking to win all 26 seats as the saffron camp had fulfilled Ladakh's demand by turning it into a union territory. However, there was prevailing insecurity as the region wasn't the sixth schedule and safeguards on the pattern of the northeast states. Experts believe that Congress played up on the region's insecurity over this issue, thus increasing its tally in the elections.