BJP's win certain in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath says 'Akhilesh Yadav has booked tickets for abroad on March 11'

As Uttar Pradesh has already undergone 5 phases of assembly polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that he is confident of the BJP's win in the state assembly polls, adding that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders have booked their tickets for abroad after the result is declared.

According to India Today, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "BJP is leading from the first phase itself. This fight is 80 vs 20. BJP will win 80 per cent of the seats, the remaining 20 will be distributed among the remaining people."

"On March 11, there are many opposition leaders, including Akhilesh, who have got tickets booked for abroad. Akhilesh is worried about what will happen to him on March 10. I keep going to Gorakhpur. I am contesting from there," he said.

While taking stock of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by helicopter, "the issue of Ram temple has been very important for me. My revered Gurudev ji has been associated with the Ram Mandir movement. Who would be as proud as me, who got a chance to see that the struggle of 500 years of Ram temple is being completed," he said.

"Ram temple is an issue of faith for us. We did what we said. Who used to shoot at Ram devotees. People have to recognise their faces," CM Yogi added.

At CM Yogi's rally in Sultanpur, many bulldozers were erected at the venue. On this, CM Yogi said, "Our action against crime and criminals will continue. Crime is a hindrance to the development of the state."

Further taking a dig at another opposition party Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CM Yogi said, "If the brother and sister come to Uttar Pradesh, they will go to the temple and if they go out of UP, they will curse the people here. If they go out of the country, they will curse the countrymen. In 2019, the Opposition formed an alliance. There is no place for Congress in UP. The people of the state are with the double engine government."

The seven-phased UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:54 PM IST