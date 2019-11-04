BJP’s tweet with Thiruvalluvar’s photo in saffron attire faces flak, DMK calls it saffronisation

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit came under attack from the Opposition for “saffronising” Tamil poet-savant Thiruvalluvar.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin termed as `Tamil betrayal' the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to saffronise Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state.

The BJP's TN unit shared image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron dhoti with sacred ash on forehead and biceps was posted. Along with the image, a couplet by Thiruvalluvar questioning the use of education for a person if he/she doesn't pray at the god's feet was also posted.

Reacting to the tweet, Stalin said the BJP's attempts to saffronise Thiruvalluvar was 'Tamil betrayal'. Stalin told the BJP the colour would run off even if it was dyed several times. "Instead of dyeing, read Thirukkural and try to reform," Stalin advised.

The BJP hit back at Stalin, by challenging him to recite a stanza of Thiruvalluvar’s couplets without mistake or retire from politics.

According to Indian Express, the CPM said in a statement, “Nobody in the past had ever tried to appropriate Thiruvalluvar for their political gains. The BJP trying to appropriate Thiruvalluvar by changing his dress should be strongly condemned.”

“Original Thiruvalluvar had vibhuti and all Hindu symbols. Dravidian parties changed his appearance conveniently to make him fit for their political gains. One of his verses ‘Differences in jobs is not there in the birth’ was exactly the same what Krishna quoted in Bhagavad Gita too. Thiruvalluvar’s ideology was one that goes with Sanatana Dharma,” BJP national secretary H Raja told the Indian Express.

The Tamil Nadu government's official image of Thiruvalluvar sports a white dhoti and no sacred ash on the forehead. Interestingly, the Thai translation of Thirukkural, launched by Prime Miniser Narendra Modi in Bangkok, had the image of Thiruvalluvar in white dress without the sacred ash on the forehead.