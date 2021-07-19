BJP's Tajinder Bagga takes a dig at CM Kejriwal after images of sinkhole swallowing car goes viral on social media

A Swayam Sevak, an Art of Living follower and a Bhagat Singh bhakt – BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had been named the party's candidate for Hari Nagar Assembly seat for the elections to the Delhi Assembly in 2020.



Following incessant and heavy rains that lashed the national capital, a car got stuck after a road caved in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 18, earlier today. The car was later pulled out with the help of crane. No one was injured, informed the Delhi police.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and not to take shelter under trees. "Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the MeT Department advised.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a "world class drainage system" will be developed across the national capital. He said drainage systems like the one at Minto Road will be replicated across Delhi and drains and sewers will be desilted regularly.

The chief minister made the announcement after taking part in a review meeting on city's drainage system with officials from Public Works Department (PWD), civic bodies, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC).