BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested: Delhi cops takes custody; Punjab police booked for 'kidnapping'

New Delhi: After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police has filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi police took custody of Bagga from Haryana police and left with the BJP leader from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Bagga was arrested from his residence in Janakpuri here over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of threatening Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab police said that they had sent Bagga five notices to join the investigation but he "deliberately" chose not to do so.

This morning Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in his face while he attempted to capture a video on his mobile phone of police personnel detaining his son.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed around 50 cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:37 PM IST