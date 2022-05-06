BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested: Delhi cops takes custody; Punjab police booked for 'kidnapping'

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

New Delhi: After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police has filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

  • Delhi police took custody of Bagga from Haryana police and left with the BJP leader from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

  • Bagga was arrested from his residence in Janakpuri here over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of threatening Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

  • The Punjab police said that they had sent Bagga five notices to join the investigation but he "deliberately" chose not to do so.

  • This morning Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in his face while he attempted to capture a video on his mobile phone of police personnel detaining his son.

  • Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed around 50 cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:37 PM IST