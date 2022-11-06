e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

According to Election Commission, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 per cent of the total votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 per cent of the votes.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha | ANI
Follow us on

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha by a margin of 9,881 votes.

According to Election Commission, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 per cent of the total votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 per cent of the votes.

Suryabanshi Suraj is the son of former BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after whose death the Assembly seat fell vacant.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Suraj's victory reflects Odisha's trust on the decisive and credible leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "Dhamnagar bypoll result is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the youth and women. Gratitude to the people of Dhamnagar for reposing their faith on Odisha BJP, for honouring the legacy of late Bishnu bhai and for blessing Suryabanshi Suraj. The result reflects the mood of people in Odisha as well as Odisha's trust on the decisive and credible leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Hearty congratulations to all our karyakartas of Odisha BJP on this victory." Assembly bye-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. 

Read Also
4 places in Mumbai where you get delicious Middle-Eastern dessert Kunefeh
article-image

RECENT STORIES

BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

TRS wrests Munugode seat, party celebrates victory

TRS wrests Munugode seat, party celebrates victory

Chandra Grahan 2022: These are the cities in India in which the last lunar eclipse of the year will...

Chandra Grahan 2022: These are the cities in India in which the last lunar eclipse of the year will...

Division in opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad tells us why he left Congress

Division in opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad tells us why he left Congress

Weeks before NEET counseling in Mumbai, student kills self over death of stray dog she fed

Weeks before NEET counseling in Mumbai, student kills self over death of stray dog she fed