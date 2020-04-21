BJP's Priti Gandhi slams Shashi Tharoor for tweets, calls him 'expert on everything'

On April 10, Tharoor had criticised the Centre for relaxing norms and allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine. The anti-malaria drug is being seen by many as a stop-gap solution in the fight against the novel coronavirus. While not approved as actual medication to fight the virus, in the absence of a cure, it has gained immense popularity.

Tharoor quoted a news article to say that India was facing shortages, even as they allowed export to other countries.

The Centre soon countered this claim, with the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal clarifying that the domestic stock had been taken into account before it was released.

"A lot of requests of HCQ already there and taking into view domestic stock and requirement and keeping sufficient buffer, a decision was taken by GoM to release some of the surplus medicine for export purposes," had been quoted as saying by several reports.