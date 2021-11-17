'BJP's only development is to change names': Akhilesh Yadav says people are giving credit to SP for Purvanchal Expressway

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed the people are giving credit to his party for building the 341-km road. The former UP Chief Minister also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying its only development is to "change colours and names".

"This Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway was built by Samajwaadis. The public is giving credit to SP (for building the expressway). BJP's only development is to change colours and names," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Meanwhile, Yadav also promised the farmers to get of Mandis near Purvanchal Expressway if Samajwadi Party government comes to power in 2022.

"With this Expressway (Purvanchal Expressway), poor areas of Purvanchal will be connected to the mainstream. It is an expressway of happiness that connects cities and villages. The economy of cities and villages will improve with it," said Akhilesh Yadav "Through this expressway, work to strengthen the economy of rural areas will be done. Mandis were supposed to come up near this but they did not. After SP comes to power, work will be done to set up mandis for farmers," he added.

Know more about Purvanchal Expressway:

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The six-lane expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:49 PM IST