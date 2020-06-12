BJP's Nitesh Rane shares 'video of quarantine lungi dance', BMC fact-checks him

Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitesh Rane shared a video of people dancing, and claimed that the venue is NSCI Badminton Court in Mumbai, but was fact-checked by BMC.
Taking to Twitter he shared the viral video and wrote, "NSCI badminton court!!! Who is keeping a eye on all this or Night life is still on??"
BMC was quick to fact-check the BJP politician, saying it's an old video from Tripura.
"Sir, this is not a video from NSCI nor is any badminton court being used for COVID facility there. Please check the camera grabs with time & date for clarity. We wish good health & joy to all those fighting COVID-19," it further added.
However, the video is from a quarantined center in Tripura where people are holed up indoors, but don't refrain from having a good time by grooving on the famous 'lungi dance' song.
”Many might think that we are doing wrong but there is nothing like that. We are locked in four rooms most of the time, so we also wish to have a little fun. That is why we are singing and dancing here to keep our minds fresh,” one of the persons dancing told Zee News.
