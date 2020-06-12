BJP's Nitesh Rane shares 'video of quarantine lungi dance', BMC fact-checks him

Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitesh Rane shared a video of people dancing, and claimed that the venue is NSCI Badminton Court in Mumbai, but was fact-checked by BMC.

Taking to Twitter he shared the viral video and wrote, "NSCI badminton court!!! Who is keeping a eye on all this or Night life is still on??"

BMC was quick to fact-check the BJP politician, saying it's an old video from Tripura.