BJP's Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister ahead of Assembly polls, says don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward

Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the post of Goa Minister, reported news agency ANI.

Lobo, who represented the Calangute Assembly constituency, submitted his resignations to the chief minister's office and the Goa Assembly's Speaker.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA and will see what step to take next," Lobo told ANI.

He further said, "I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP."

"I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at, especially party workers. I'll resign from BJP too. Whichever party I join, I will ensure that they win maximum seats," he added.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that elections to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

(With inputs ANI and PTI)

