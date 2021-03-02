BJP's Khandwa MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away

Chauhan also planted a sapling in memory of the late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.