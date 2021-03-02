BJP's Khandwa MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, passed away at Delhi's Medanta Hospital on Monday night, reported news agency ANI. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment there.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the MP's demise and said BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer, and a dedicated leader.
"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser, and a dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.
Chauhan also planted a sapling in memory of the late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said the MP will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and his organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh.
"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)