BJP's Kailash Sarang passes away: PM Modi pays tribute to veteran leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Sarang who died earlier today in Mumbai.

"Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier informed that the mortal remains of Sarang will be brought from Mumbai to Bhopal on Sunday where he will be cremated with full state honours.

"Kailash Sarang's mortal remains will be brought from Mumbai to Bhopal at 9 am tomorrow. It'll then be taken to his residence for people to pay last respects. It'll be brought to the BJP office at 2.30 pm. He'll be laid to final rest with full state honours at 4 pm," Chouhan tweeted.

Sarang passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for an age-related ailment.