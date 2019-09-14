BJP’S JP Nadda in Mumbai today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a 2-day tour of Maharashtra from Saturday to attend several functions, including a public meeting at Thane on Article 370 abrogation Sunday evening.

After reaching Mumbai on Saturday evening, he will hold a meeting with the state party office-bearers and workers at Dadar. He will start his Sunday with prayers in the morning at the Siddhi Vinayak Mandir and then hold discussions with Swami Narain Mandir chief Prasann Muni.

He also has two engagements with the office-bearers and workers of Thane and Konkan areas before addressing a public meeting in the evening at Gadkari Rangaytan in Thane.