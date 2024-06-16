BJP's First Kerala MP Suresh Gopi Calls Former PM Indira Gandhi 'Mother Of India'

Thrissur (Kerala): The first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in Kerala, Suresh Gopi, has called former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the "Mother of India" and the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran a "courageous administrator."

Gopi, who was inducted as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Tourism, made the remarks after visiting Karunakaran's memorial, 'Murali Mandiram,' in Thrissur recently.

He also referred to veteran leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, EK Nayanar, and K Karunakaran, as his "political gurus."

Notably, Suresh Gopi defeated K Karunakaran's son, K Muraleedharan, in the Thrissur constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh Gopi's Statements

Speaking to reporters, Suresh Gopi said, "Leader Karunakaran and his wife, whom I fondly call 'Amma', I couldn't come to send them off...just as we see Indira Gandhi as the mother of India."

"Not to insult anyone who preceded him but in my generation, Leader Karunakaran was a courageous leader whom I respect a lot. So obviously, I will have a liking for the party to which he belongs," Gopi added.

He also clarified that his admiration for other party leaders cannot be considered his "political views," and they remain "unchanged and loyal" to his existing party.

"As an Indian, a person who stands up for the country, a Bharatiya, I have very evident politics. That shouldn't be broken. But the respect I have for people comes from my heart. You don't have to give it any political taste," the BJP MP said.

He said that K Karunakaran, as the Union Minister under the Indira Gandhi government, got the best administrative benefits for Kerala, adding that only BJP's O Rajagopal could come closer to him.

Portfolio Assigned To Actor-Turned-Politician Suresh Gopi

The actor-turned-politician has become the first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala after winning the Thrissur constituency. He defeated the ruling Left Democratic Front candidate, V.S. Sunilkumar, by a margin of 74,686 votes.

Gopi was sworn in as Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. He assumed charge as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday morning, earlier this week.