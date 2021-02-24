'BJP's end will be worse than Trump': As Bengal polls near, Mamata Banerjee hits out at Modi govt

Kolkata: As Assembly polls near, countering attacks and exchange of slogans are becoming more common in the poll-bound West Bengal.
With the ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) slogan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the fate of the BJP will be ‘worse’ than even Donald Trump.
Addressing a counter rally at Dunlop ground in Hooghly district where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a public rally on February 22, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Modi ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter).
“The demon and rioter Modi is alleging that women are not safe in Bengal. But they are connecting a young girl’s name in the coal scam. Modi spoke of industries but why did he fail to reopen the Dunlop industry where he spoke. In 2016, I had written to the BJP led central government that TMC wants to restart this industry but I was not allowed,” claimed the TMC supremo.
Mamata’s sharp attacks came a day after her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Naroola was questioned at her residence by the CBI in connection to the coal scam.
Calling herself a goalkeeper, Mamata challenged that BJP cannot win the upcoming Assembly polls.
“A wounded tiger is more dangerous. We have 20 lakh workers and you can arrest us all. Once the BJP gets defeated in the West Bengal polls, they (BJP) will disappear from India. They call us Tolabaaz (extortionist), but they are Dangabaaz (Rioter). Gujarat will not rule Bengal,” claimed the TMC supremo.
Notably, addressing a rally at the same ground in Hooghly district on February 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heard saying that the entire country used respect Kolkata as it was a happening place and also alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress government for destroying the glory of West Bengal by their syndicate rule.
Meanwhile, a host of Tollywood celebrities and former West Bengal Ranjhi tropy captain Manoj Tiwary joined the ruling Trinamool Congress under TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.