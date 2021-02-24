'BJP's end will be worse than Trump': As Bengal polls near, Mamata Banerjee hits out at Modi govt

Kolkata: As Assembly polls near, countering attacks and exchange of slogans are becoming more common in the poll-bound West Bengal.

With the ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) slogan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the fate of the BJP will be ‘worse’ than even Donald Trump.

Addressing a counter rally at Dunlop ground in Hooghly district where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a public rally on February 22, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Modi ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter).

“The demon and rioter Modi is alleging that women are not safe in Bengal. But they are connecting a young girl’s name in the coal scam. Modi spoke of industries but why did he fail to reopen the Dunlop industry where he spoke. In 2016, I had written to the BJP led central government that TMC wants to restart this industry but I was not allowed,” claimed the TMC supremo.