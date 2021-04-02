BJP's Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder attacked during poll campaign, saffron party alleges TMC hand

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour area, considered to be the Trinamool Congress citadel turned into a battlefield on Friday as the alleged TMC goons had beaten up BJP candidate Dipak Halder while he was campaigning for the polls.
At around 9:30 in the morning, Dipak’s supporters got allegedly involved in a war of words with few local people in the Haridebpur area.
According to police sources, amidst the verbal slugfest the TMC MLA who had just defected to the saffron camp ahead of the polls was beaten by sticks.
“Complaining of chest pain and other problems post-attack, Dipak was hospitalised and is under treatment. His supports who had also sustained injuries are hospitalised,” claimed the police source.
The police sources also confirmed that two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that those alleged TMC goons who had attacked BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy in December last year, while he was going to Diamond Harbour, had attacked Dipak on Friday.
Though the saffron camp is alleging that those who attacked their candidate is TMC goons, nullifying the charge the ruling Trinamool Congress said that the incident happened due to the infighting as the party’s old-timers were not happy with Dipak’s candidature.
Following the attack, BJP supporters also blocked the National Highway 117 but were promptly removed by the police.
The Lok Sabha MP of Diamond Harbour is TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.