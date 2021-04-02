BJP's Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder attacked during poll campaign, saffron party alleges TMC hand

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour area, considered to be the Trinamool Congress citadel turned into a battlefield on Friday as the alleged TMC goons had beaten up BJP candidate Dipak Halder while he was campaigning for the polls.

At around 9:30 in the morning, Dipak’s supporters got allegedly involved in a war of words with few local people in the Haridebpur area.

According to police sources, amidst the verbal slugfest the TMC MLA who had just defected to the saffron camp ahead of the polls was beaten by sticks.

“Complaining of chest pain and other problems post-attack, Dipak was hospitalised and is under treatment. His supports who had also sustained injuries are hospitalised,” claimed the police source.