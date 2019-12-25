BJP's bid to convince minorities on citizenship law

New Delhi: In a counter to the social media full of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP has woken up to use its twitter handle to release its first video as a part of its minority outreach programme.

The video blames the opposition parties misleading the Muslims to agitate and specifically names the Congress, Trinamul Congress, CPI, CPM, AAP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for spreading the lies on the CAA

The party has also asked its social media activists to take on those trying to create misinformation to confuse the people. They have been told to include the video clip released by the party in their campaign to explain the exact position about the CAA.

In Delhi, the local units have started a door-to-door campaign in some areas to point out that the CAA is for grant of the Indian citizenship and not to snatch away the citizenship of any person in the country. The BJP workers are, however, hesitant to enter the Muslim localities to explain this because of the prevailing tension and even violence breaking out at some places.

The party has also asked its MPs and MLAs to organise rallies in their area to explain that the law was enacted to grant citizenship to the Hindus in particular who had to flee from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of the religious persecution.

The party has tweeted an appeal to all Muslims of the country to first understand the CAA and then explain it to others. "Or else, the political parties will keep spreading lies and confusion for vote bank politics and make us fight among ourselves."

"Don't believe in rumours and understand the truth," the tweet added.

The video taunts a Muslim going for an anti-CAA rally, believing in rumours despite being educated when he said the government brought the law in Parliament because of which all Muslims will have to leave India. He insisted that people of all religions can live in India except the Muslims and cited the agitations against this anti-Muslim agenda of the government.

The three-and-a-half minute video clip explains that the citizenship of neither any Hindu or Muslim will be taken away since the CAA is a law to give the citizenship to the refugees from three Islamic neighbour countries who are living in India for long time and only to those who crossed over before 31st December 2014 due to religious persecution.