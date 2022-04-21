BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi's Ghazipur

New Delhi: A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm.

The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near the Mayur Vihar area. When he reached there, a man was found lying on the road in front of his house with a gunshot wound.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police are searching for the killers.

A Crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage and have asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help them figure out the sequence of events, she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:20 AM IST