BJP worker found hanging in Nadia

Kolkata

In another incident of BJP workers being targeted as alleged by the party, 34-year-old Bijoy Shil’s body was found hanging from a tree on Sunday morning in Gayeshpur in Nadia district. Shil was an active local party member.

Locals found Shil’s body hanging from a tree in a mango orchard. While his family says it is a murder, the BJP claims it is a political killing. No police complaint was filed, though. The incident comes 5 days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled 2-day visit to West Bengal to address party workers as part of organisational meetings. Shah is expected to address party workers in Burdwan and Midnapur zones on November 5 and the following day, is scheduled to visit Kolkata and Nabadeep zones.

Meanwhile, the BJP tweeted about the incident, condemning the killings. "Bijoy Shil, just 34 years of age and an active BJP worker murdered and found hanging in Nadia. Same pattern in every murder by the goons. Use of terror to stop the working of BJP. We won't stop and the BJP will ensure justice for all the murdered workers! These political 'murders' must stop," tweeted the Bengal BJP.

BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted, "Bijoy Sil, a member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered. The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry. The hon'ble Gov @jdhankhar1 Ji, please take cognizance."

The saffron party has repeatedly been speaking about the deteriorating law and order and pointing fingers at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for BJP workers being killed. West Bengal goes to Assembly poll in 2021 and the battle for 294 seats is heating up.