BJP worker found dead in Kolkata, party blames TMC

A BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kashipur area of north Kolkata on Friday morning.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will visit his residence today.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge.

"Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC!" the BJP's Bengal unit said in a tweet.

A senior state BJP leader told PTI that Amit Shah , who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia's residence this afternoon.

"He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he said.

"The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter," TMC MP Santanu Sen told PTI refuting the BJP charge.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST