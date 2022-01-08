BJP will return to power with overwhelming majority, says J P Nadda after assembly polls announcement

After the announcement of schedule of forthcoming assembly polls in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the party will again receive the blessings of people and return to power with an overwhelming majority.

"In the forthcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party will again receive the blessings of people. BJP will return to power with an overwhelming majority and take works of service and development to new heights," said Nadda in a tweet.

Welcoming ECI's announcement of the election schedule, he urged the BJP workers to participate in the 'festival of democracy' with full vigour, while following all the COVID-19 protocols and other guidelines laid down by the election body.

"I welcome the Election Commission of India announcing the dates for holding elections in five states. I urge all BJP workers to participate in this great festival of democracy with full vigor, following the Kovid and all other guidelines laid down by the Election Commission," said Nadda in another tweet.

EC on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.The poll panel said the counting of votes will begin from March 10.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is in power in Punjab.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:34 PM IST