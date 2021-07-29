BJP will not field candidate in Rajya Sabha, TMC's Jawhar Sircar to win unopposed

Kolkata: BJP is not giving a candidate against TMC’s Jawhar Sircar in Rajya Sabha’s vacant post.

Ending the speculation, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took to Twitter and said the saffron camp will not give any candidate for Rajya Sabha’s vacant post making way for TMC to win the seat unopposed.

“Today is the last date for nomination of RS bypoll in WB. BJP is not putting up any candidate for this seat. Outcome of the poll is defined and known to all... Our fight against this irrational Govt will continue,” read the tweet.