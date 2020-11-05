‘BJP will form govt with two-third of the majority’: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Shah’s lunch appointment with a tribal family in Chaturdhi village in Bankura on Thursday Shah will also have a meal with a refugee family on Friday. BJP created a dent in Trinamool Congress(TMC)’s refugee and Matua or tribal vote bank in the 2019 general elections. The tribal and Matua communities which come under the Scheduled Caste(SC) status comprise roughly 16% of the total population in West Bengal.

The party is looking to give assurances to the refugee community that the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) which seeks to give recognition to refugees in the country, will work in the community’s favour. There were widespread protests across the country against the CAA.

Shah also hit out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC) for the killings of party workers in recent months.

“Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. We are confident of bringing change in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” said Shah.

Party workers from two zones of Rarh and Hoogly-Midnapore covering over 70 Assembly seats are part of Thursday’s meeting. For Friday’s meeting, Shah will address party workers from the Kolkata and Nabadeep zones.