BJP will form govt in West Bengal in next five years: JP Nadda

Kolkata: Expressing hope to win the 2026 Assembly election and form the new state government, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that no BJP workers should lose their spirit and instructed them to work efficiently for further growth of the party.

“From two MPs in 2014 and three MLAs in the 2016 election, BJP increased its vote share and now have 18 MPs and 77 MLAs. In 2026, the BJP will surely form the state government in West Bengal,” stated the BJP national president.

Instructing the party workers and leaders to monitor the ration sent by the BJP-led Central Government, Nadda slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly creating hindrance.

“Mamata Banerjee government is still running their cut money scheme for which the poor are being deprived from the ration sent by the Central government. Despite being a woman, the atrocities against women are high in West Bengal,” slammed Nadda.

Notably, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also addressing a press meet said that the state BJP will ensure that the rations reach the actual destination.

Taking further potshots against the Trinamool Congress government over the fake vaccination camp scam, Nadda alleged that Mamata Banerjee is a complete package of corruption and failure.

“Mamata Banerjee government and corruption are synonymous in Bengal for which their MP got a fake jab,” added Nadda challenging Mamata Banerjee that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi everyone will be vaccinated by December.

Addressing a press conference, Dilip Ghosh also mentioned that many heavyweight leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress are involved in the vaccination scam as alone the kingpin couldn’t have carried out the operation.

Criticizing the opposition political parties for not raising their voices against the post-poll violence, Nadda raised questions about the pseudo secularists and political parties.

“There were elections in several states but post-poll violence is seen and is still rampant only in West Bengal. Violence is a well-planned conspiracy in Bengal. Criminals are active in post-poll violence,” further slammed the BJP national president.