BJP Uttar Pradesh President Submits Internal Report To PM Modi And Amit Shah

In the aftermath of the BJP's recent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP Uttar Pradesh President Bhupendra Chaudhary has submitted an internal report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This move is seen as an effort to address the factors behind the party's poor performance and to strategize for future elections.Sources reveal that Chaudhary compiled a detailed 15-page report after gathering feedback from 40,000 party workers across Uttar Pradesh's 80 constituencies.

Over the past two days, Chaudhary has held discussions with PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda to examine the report's findings thoroughly.The report identifies a significant 8% decrease in the party's vote share across all six regions of the state: Western UP, Braj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Awadh, Gorakhpur, and Kashi. The most severe losses were recorded in Western and Kashi regions, where the party won only 8 out of 28 seats. In Braj, the BJP secured 8 out of 13 seats, in Gorakhpur 6 out of 13, and in Awadh 7 out of 16. In Kanpur-Bundelkhand, the party retained just 4 out of 10 seats.

The report attributes the defeat to several factors, including arbitrary actions by officials, dissatisfaction among party workers with the government, and frequent leaks of government job examination papers over the past six years. It also mentions preferential recruitment of general category candidates in the state government, which has fueled opposition claims of removing reservations, and discontent among the Rajput community following statements by party leaders about changing the Constitution.

Other highlighted issues include the early distribution of election tickets, declining enthusiasm among workers by the final voting phases, the dominance of the old pension issue among government officials, and the Agniveer scheme emerging as a significant election issue.Chaudhary's report also claims that officials involved in the election process at the grassroots level removed the names of core BJP voters from the voter list, estimating that 30,000 to 40,000 such voters were disenfranchised in almost all constituencies.

Additionally, the report notes a decline in non-Yadav OBC votes, particularly among Kurmi, Kori, Maurya, Shakya, and Lodh communities. It also highlights a 10% decrease in BSP's core vote share, with the party securing only one-third of the Dalit votes compared to 2019. This loss primarily benefited the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

The report concludes with recommendations to address these issues swiftly and to ensure that party workers are treated respectfully by officials and the administration. If these measures are implemented, the BJP believes it could see improved results in the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats, as well as in municipal, district, and village council elections.