BJP uses old video to claim Cong was onboard with present NPR

On Wednesday, BJP used an old video to claim that Congress was onboard for NPR in the past. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress and its interim president Sonia Gandhi for raising doubts of National Population Registers (NPR).
"Then Congress President Sonia Gandhi enumerating for the population census in 2011, when it was for the first time also used to build the National Population Register (NPR). Now the same Congress is using it as an excuse to fan riots, destroy public property and create mayhem," he said.
This came after, Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to link the National Population Register with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and termed it draconian and against the secular credentials of the Constitution.
Maken said the Home Ministry, in its annual report, has stated that the NPR is the first step to NRC and alleged that the government is linking the two. Claiming that the then minister of state for Home had made a similar statement in 2014, the opposition party said that the government is now caught in a trap of its own. Maken said during the 2021 Census, if the NPR is conducted in this way then it will be objectionable.
Admitting that the Congress started the NPR, Maken said, "We started it, but we never linked it to the NRC. Who is linking the NPR to the NRC?" "NPR alone is fine, but when you link it with NRC, it becomes draconian. Then it becomes something which is a violation of human rights and of the secular credentials of the Constitution," he said. The Congress leader also showed the annual report of the Home Ministry, in which it stated that the National Population Register is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens.
(With inputs from Agencies)
