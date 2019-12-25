BJP uses old video to claim Cong was onboard with present NPR

On Wednesday, BJP used an old video to claim that Congress was onboard for NPR in the past. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress and its interim president Sonia Gandhi for raising doubts of National Population Registers (NPR).

"Then Congress President Sonia Gandhi enumerating for the population census in 2011, when it was for the first time also used to build the National Population Register (NPR). Now the same Congress is using it as an excuse to fan riots, destroy public property and create mayhem," he said.