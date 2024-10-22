 BJP Unveils List Of 40-Star Campaigners For Upcoming Bihar Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Unveils List Of 40-Star Campaigners For Upcoming Bihar Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here

BJP Unveils List Of 40-Star Campaigners For Upcoming Bihar Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, (MoS) Nityanand Rai, (MoS) Satish Chandra Dubey and (MoS) Raj Bhushan Nishad have been named in the list of 40 star-campaigners for the by-polls to four assembly constituencies in the state.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Patna: Intensifying its preparations, the BJP has named 40-star campaigners for the November 13 Bihar Assembly by-elections.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, (MoS) Nityanand Rai, (MoS) Satish Chandra Dubey and (MoS) Raj Bhushan Nishad have been named in the list of 40 star-campaigners for the by-polls to four assembly constituencies in the state.

Names Of Other Candidates

Others named in the list include Vinod Tawde, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Bhikhubhai Dalsania, Deepak Prakash, Radha Mohan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Gopal Narayan Singh, Mangal Pandey, Rituraj Sinha, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Prem Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Nitin Nabin, Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Santosh Singh, Hari Sahni, Janak Chamar, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Vivek Thakur, Sushil Singh, Dharmshila Gupta, Bhim Singh, Anil Sharma, Mithilesh Tiwari, Shivesh Ram, Rajesh Verma.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
Read Also
Congress Releases 1st List Of 21 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Know About Them...
article-image

Of the four constituencies going to the by-polls, the BJP has fielded its candidates on two -- Tarari and Ramgarh seats and is supporting Deepa Manjhi of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S in Imamganj and JD-U's Manorama Devi in ​​Belaganj

The last date for filing nominations for the by-elections is October 25 and the names can be withdrawn till October 30. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political...

Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political...

Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused...

Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused...

'I'm Carrying A Live Bomb’: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Passenger Detained At Cochin International...

'I'm Carrying A Live Bomb’: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Passenger Detained At Cochin International...

Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar

Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar