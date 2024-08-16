'BJP Toolkit Is At Play': TMC MP Slams Kareena Kapoor For Insta Post On Kolkata Rape-Murder, Then Deletes Tweet

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday lashed out at actress Kareena Kapoor for her Instagram post remembering 2012 rape victim Nirbhaya amid the ongoing outcry over the Kolkata rape-murder incident.

The TMC leader suggested a BJP influence behind Kareena's post, sharing a screenshot of it on X, and stated, "More evidence that a BJP toolkit is at play."

"Ms. Kapoor Khan never uttered a word on Manipur, never said a word about Bilkis Bano, not a word on Prajwal Revanna," he added.

The TMC MP's tweet criticising Kareena has since been deleted.

On Thursday, many Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Vijay Varma, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Preity Zinta, condemned the heinous crime that occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident has ignited widespread anger and demands for justice for the victim.

What Kareena wrote?

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts and voice concerns about the case, which has sparked nationwide protests. "12 years later, the same story, the same protest. But we are still waiting for change," she wrote, accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Screenshot of Gokhale's deleted tweet | X

Her post included several hashtags, such as #JusticeForMoumita, #KolkataRapeAndMurderCase, #ViolenceAgainstWomen, #JusticeForWomen, #WomenSafety, and #FreedomForWomen.

Gokhale slams Rahul Gandhi for using word “Kathua-Kolkata” in his tweet

Gokhale, who joined the TMC in August 2021, worked as an RTI activist before joining the party. He used to admire Rahul Gandhi a lot. However, after joining the TMC, he did not spare Rahul, whom he once praised extensively on social media.

Gokhale criticised Rahul Gandhi for using "Kathua-Kolkata" in his tweet on Wednesday.

Attacking the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, he wrote, "It was the Congress that not only welcomed Lal Singh—who took out a rally supporting the Kathua rapists—but also gave him a ticket in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Udhampur, Jammu. Mr. Gandhi & Congress’ candidate was a man who supported and rallied for those accused of raping & killing 8-year-old Asifa in Kathua. ‘Kathua-Kolkata.’ Seriously, Mr. Rahul Gandhi?"