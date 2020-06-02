BJP to sound poll bugle in Bihar next week with ‘virtual rally’ by Amit Shah

Patna: The BJP will sound the poll bugle in Bihar next week with a ‘virtual rally’ by Union minister and party’s senior leader Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, a senior party leader said here on Monday.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the BJP, said the party has set a target of roping in "at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar" for the video conference, besides those who may prefer to listen to the speech on the social networking site.

"The virtual rally can be verily called the commencement of our digital campaign for assembly elections in Bihar. The June 9 rally by the Home Minister will be followed by similar public addresses from party president J P Nadda on a later date. Itinerary for the same will be made known in due course. Nadda is expected to address the people in two phases covering north and south Bihar," he said.

Assembly elections are due later this year. The BJP has been sharing power with the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since 2005, barring a four-year gap from 2013-17.