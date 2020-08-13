BJP to move no confidence motion against Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt

The political crisis in Rajasthan may be drawing to a close, but there continue to be new developments. Days after the Congress welcomed Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs who had alighned with him back to the party fold, the BJP had now said that it is considering a no confidence motion.

"We are bringing a no-confidence motion tomorrow in the Assembly along with our allies," said Leader of Opposition,Gulab Chand Kataria.

"There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion," opined BJP Rajasthan President, Satish Punia.