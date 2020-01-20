BJP to announce its national president today at party's headquarter Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will on Monday announce the name of its new chief, who would take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has witnessed emphatic electoral victories.

Shah is currently serving as Union Home Minister in Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving party chief till now. The announcement of the BJP national president will be made at party's Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.