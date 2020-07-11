BJP thwarts attempt for PAC review of PM CARES Fund, coronavirus response: Report

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which scrutinises key reports by the auditor general, failed to arrive at a consensus on Friday on examining the government's response to coronavirus pandemic or PM CARES fund which is set up to tackle the crisis.

Friday's meeting of the 22-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was attended by 17 out of the total 20 members. Its two seats are vacant.

According to a report by NDTV, members of the PAC, in which BJP enjoys majority, thwarted Chowdhury's attempt to select the PM CARES Fund for examination saying its amount was not sanctioned by the parliament and therefore it cannot be taken up by the committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chairman of the committee, who is also the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, appealed to members to think of the nation and act with their conscience.