BJP tells Farooq Abdullah to go & settle in China

The BJP on Monday blasted former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah for talking about restoring Article 370 by taking help from China, describing his remarks as sad and a matter of concern as they amount to sedition and are anti-national. Party spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra bracketed him with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for being sympathetic towards China, saying both should settle down in that country, if they find it more conducive. How can Dr Abdullah justify China's aggression by claiming that it is disturbed by the abrogation of Article 370, he asked.



"If you have reservations about the democratic process you’re allowed to talk about it, but to say that you will join hands with another country to reinstate something is condemnable. This is also seditious," he said.

He attacked the Congress leadership for making statements against the sovereignty of the country. "If you look at the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, you will realise that Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi are the two sides of the same coin. Hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought them to the brink of hating the country."