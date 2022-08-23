BJP suspends arrested MLA Raja Singh for derogatory remarks on Prophet after massive outrage

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh | ANI

Following the controversy that erupted following his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Telangana MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday.

In addition, the party has issued a show cause notice against him, giving him 10 days to reply on why he shouldn’t be expelled.

Earlier today, Singh was arrested for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad following protests in Hyderabad last night demanding action against him.

Protests broke out in front of city Police Commissioner CV Anand's office and other parts of Hyderabad on Monday night. Protests continued on Tuesday as well.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sought stringent action against Singh.

A case was registered against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others, police said.