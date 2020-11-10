BJP surging ahead in UP, MP: Here is what is happening on 58 Assembly bypolls

The counting of votes for bypolls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states began at 8 am today (November 10). While BJP is ahead in 18 Assembly seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Congress is ahead in 8.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is leading in 5 seats, while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in 1. In Gujarat, BJP is surging ahead in 6 seats, while Congress is leading in 2.

Take a look at the leads so far for different parties:

BJP leads in 5 seats, SP in 1 in UP bypolls

The BJP is leading in five of the seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP is leading in Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Tundla, Deoria, and Bulandshahr seats while the Samajwadi Party is leading in Naugawan Sadat seat. The seventh seat is Malhani.

The Naugawan Sadat seat fell vacant following the death of Minister Chetan Chauhan whose wife and BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan is trailing.

The biggest surprise in these elections is the Malhani seat in Jaunpur where an Independent, former MP Dhananjay Singh, is leading with a comfortable margin while Lucky Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is trailing. The seat was held by the Samajwadi Party.

MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats but three ministers trailing

Three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing behind their Congress rivals even as the ruling BJP has taken a lead in 17 of the 28 Assembly constituencies, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress is ahead in nine seats out of the 27 constituencies for which trends are available. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena seat, as per the Election Commission data.

Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, and OPS Bhadoria are struggling in Sumaoli, Dimani and Mehgaon seats, respectively, where their Congress rivals have taken a lead.

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats by a margin ranging from 312 votes (Dabra) to 17,283 votes (Badnawar), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Bhander, Karera, Biora and Agar constituencies.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 8,238 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Suwasara and Jaura seats.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Congress leads over BJP in lone Haryana bypoll seat

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a narrow margin from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana in the initial trends.

After the third round of counting, the Congress has bagged 8,708 votes, while the BJP has 6,659 votes. There will be 20 rounds of counting.

The counting of votes for the lone bypoll seat began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fate of 14 candidates, including seven Independents, will be decided during the day.

Sixty-eight per cent of the 1.81 lakh electors exercised their franchise on November 3.

The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

Baroda in Sonepat district is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who campaigned aggressively along with his MP son Deepender Hooda.

BJP ahead in 2, Cong in 1, Ind's in 3 seats in Manipur, Nagaland

Ruling BJP's candidates are leading in two Assembly seats, and opposition Congress and an Independent in one seat each in Manipur while two Independent candidates are leading in two seats in Nagaland, officials said.

Elections officials in Imphal said that the BJP candidates are leading in Wangoi and Saitu seats, Congress aspirant in Wangjing-Tentha and an Independent in Lilong seat.

By-elections were held in four Assembly seats in Manipur on November 7 and two Assembly seats in Nagaland on November 3.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district on October 22 after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

In Nagaland, Independent candidates are leading in both Southern Angami-1 and Pungro-Kiphire seats.

The counting of votes in Manipur and Nagaland, which started amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday morning and strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, is in progress.

BJP leading in Telangana's Dubbak bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana as the counting was underway in the by-elections.

BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao was leading by 2,684 votes at the end of the fourth round over ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate S. Sujatha.

The BJP established a lead in the very first round and the same trend continued in three subsequent rounds.

The by-election held on November 3 saw 82.61 per cent voter turnout.

The counting of votes was taken up at 8 a.m. amid tight security.

A total of 23 candidates are in the fray for the bypoll, necessitated after the death of S. Ramalinga Reddy of the TRS in August this year due to ill-health.

The TRS fielded Ramalinga Reddy's widow Sujatha. She is locked in a three-cornered contest with Congress party's Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and BJP's Raghunandan Rao.

Ruling BJP leads in two Karnataka Assembly bypolls

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka was leading in two Assembly seats of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira in Tumkuru on Tuesday after eight and five rounds of counting respectively.

In RR Nagar, BJP's N Munirathna was leading by nearly 22,000 votes over his nearest rival H Kusuma of the Congress at the end of eighth round.

In both seats the JD(S) seems to be ending distant third, where Vokkaligas have large presence and this community is the biggest support base of the JD-S for years.

In RR Nagar, the Congress has fielded a fresh face - Kusuma H, widow of late IAS officer DK Ravi. She is pitted against V Krishnamurthy of Janata Dal-Secular and Munirathna, who after his disqualification last year had joined the BJP.

BJP has never won the Sira seat but fielded radiologist CM Rajesh Gowda, son of former Congress MP CP Mudalagiriyappa, who had recently joined the party, while the Congress and JD-S, considered traditional rivals in the region, nominated former Minister TB Jayachandra and Ammajamma (widow of late MLA B Sathyanarayana) respectively.

Jayachandra on Monday night said he along with his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been hospitalised.

BJP victory in Sira would be a big blow to the JD-S as it would be the second Assembly seat where the BJP would succeed in breaching the Vokkaliga stronghold. Earlier, under Vijayendra Yeddyurappa's leadership, the BJP had wrested KR Pet seat in Mandya district from JD-S.

In November 3 bypolls, Sira and RR Nagar recorded voter turnout of 82.31 per cent and 45.24 per cent respectively.

The results will have no bearing on the stability of the BS Yediyurappa government.

Gujarat by-polls: BJP takes lead on 7 seats, Cong 1

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gained an early lead in the by-polls in Gujarat as it took lead on seven out of eight seats.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP was leading on seven seats while the Congress was leading on one seat.

The by-elections in Gujarat was necessitated on eight seats after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the bypolls on the saffron party ticket.

The eight Assembly seats that went for by-polls consist -- Abdasa, Dangs, Dhari, Gadhada, Kaprada, Karjan, Limbdi and Morbi.

Going by the exit polls, the BJP is expected to perform well in Gujarat at it has been predicted to win six to seven seats out of eight.

BJD leading in Odisha bypolls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading as counting of votes for bypolls to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies of Odisha began on Tuesday.

The by-elections were held on November 3.

The counting started amid tight security arrangements and strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, said election officials on Tuesday.

As per the early rounds, the BJD candidates were leading in both the seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing.

The result will decide the electoral fortune of 15 candidates -- six in Balasore and nine in Tirtol.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. A three-layer security arrangement has been made in the assembly constituencies, the official said.

For the Balasore Sadar constituency, counting is taking place at the Balasore Collectorate and for the Tirtol Assembly constituency, the counting is being held at the S.V.M College premises, Jagatsinghpur.

The BJD has fielded Bijay Shankar Das, the son of late MLA Bishnu Charan Das, in the Tirtol seat, while Rajkishore Behera is the BJP nominee and the Congress has nominated Himansu Bhushan Mallick.

The BJP has fielded Manas Kumar Dutta, the son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, in the Balasore seat, while Swarup Das is the BJD candidate, and the Congress nominee is Mamata Kundu.

The by-elections in the two constituencies were necessitated by the demise of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta in Balasore and BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das in Tirtol.

Lok Sabha Bypoll in Bihar

JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar leads over Pravesh Kumar Mishra of Congress by nearly 2,500 votes in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll.

(With inputs from Agencies)