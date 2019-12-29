BJP spreading hatred in Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Criticising the BJP of trying to spread hatred and communal violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday has alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress the voice of the masses forcefully across the country.

Whenever the BJP rules the country, it spreads the message of violence and hatred, he alleged, and assured the people of Assam that the Congress party won’t allow the BJP to rule the state from Nagpur.

Addressing a public rally here, Rahul Gandhi said, “We won’t let BJP and RSS to destroy the culture and history of Assam. Assam will be ruled by the people of the state.

We won’t let Nagpur to rule Assam. BJP is killing youths. People are speaking up their heart in a democratic manner and the government should not use force against them.”

Terming the BJP as architect of misrule and violence in Assam, the Congress leader said, “Before the BJP came to power, I remember saying in my every speech that if BJP comes to power in Assam then the prevailing peace and brotherhood will be finished and there will be violence across the state.”

“I came here 15 years ago and at that time I had no knowledge about the culture and history of the state. The people of Assam have taught us the spirit of brotherhood and development,” he recalled, adding:

“Earlier, there was violence. As peace came back to the state, people of Assam witnessed development at the fastest pace. And, I feel sad that today Assam has been sent back to the days of violence by the BJP government.

On the historic Assam Accord, the former president of the Congress party said that the spirit of Assam Accord should not be broken as the treaty brought peace to Assam.

On the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir, where five persons have died so far in the state, the leader came down heavily on the Centre and alleged that the Union government was trying suppress the voice of public and are killing youths.

Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Dipanjal Das at Chaygaon. Das died in the police firing during the CAA protests in Guwahati. He also visited the residence of another person, 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in the Hatigaon area here during the protests.