BJP spokesperson deletes post after AAP wonders if document was scanned using 'banned Chinese app'

Earlier this year, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular options such as TikTok, CamScanner and Shein. On Monday, several others were added to the list.

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said.

But can you still use these apps? The Aam Aadmi Party, well known for its strong Twitter presence took on another heavyweight on Monday evening, sharing a notice and alleging that the BJP was using a banned app.

To give a bit of context, the party had shared a notice regarding a party appointment. The notice had been scanned into a digital copy, seemingly with the use of CamScanner app.

"BJP using banned Chinese Apps?" the AAP wondered.