BJP slams Telangana CM for not receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad airport and his absence from ICRISAT event, questions his 'illness'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. This is the second time in the past few months that the CM had skipped receiving the PM at the airport. He also remained absent at the 50th anniversary celebration of ICRISAT either.

Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao's official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he is suffering from fever.

Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

According to PTI reports, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs who received Modi at the airport.

A communication from the CMO had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter's visit to the city today.

Earlier, describing the Union Budget 2022-23 as a golmaal budget' that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, Rao had recently claimed that it was a betrayal against the people.

Alleging that both Congress and BJP have failed to make the country realise its potential, he had said he would make efforts towards bringing about qualitative change.

Days ago, KCR scoffed at the Prime Minister for dressing up for the elections. KCR had said that such roles did not matter. At the same time, the Telangana BJP strongly condemned the Telangana Chief Minister's decision not to arrive at the airport to receive the Prime Minister for the second time in a row.

The state BJP described the incident as "insulting and utterly stupid" by the Chief Minister. The BJP further alleged that the Chief Minister was constantly insulting the Constitution.

Notably, in his post-Budget speech, KCR had slammed both the BJP and the Congress and said the country needs a new movement like he did for the formation of Telangana. He also called for a new constitution which irked both the BJP and the Congress.

Referring to his ‘attack’ on the ‘Constitution’, Telangana BJP on Saturday said that while KCR regularly insults ‘Constitution’, now he is violating protocols which is “idiotic and shameful”.

Meanwhile, slamming KCR, BJP leader Raja Singh said, "A few days ago, KCR used some wrong words about PM Modi. At that time, I urged KCR through media that when PM Modi comes to Telangana, tell these words face to face. And today, PM Modi came to Telangana but CM fell ill. So you can understand what happened."

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:21 PM IST