BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' British MP Jeremy Corbyn, Congress hits back

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with British MP Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his "anti-India and anti-Hindu stance". He has also openly supported the Pakistan narrative in the Kashmir issue and has been a critic of the Indian Army.

"What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn (guy in the middle) in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” BJP leader Kapil Mishra questioned, tweeting a photograph.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also lashed out at the Wayanad MP for his meeting with Corbyn and questioned why the Congress leader was meeting with “anti-India elements”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Whether it is meeting with anti-India elements like Jeremy Corbyn who echo Pak propaganda on Kashmir or signing MoU with Chinese & taking Chinese money into RGF or meeting Chinese during Doklam- Rahul Ka haath hamesha Bharat virodhiyon ke saath! Modi virodh me desh virodh kyu!"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP's Department of Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale also slammed Gandhi. "Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in UK received open support from Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress has hit back at the saffron party and shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Corbyn.

In a thread on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out."

Sharing a picture of Modi and Corbyn, Surjewala asked, "Does it mean PM has endorsed Jeremy Corbyn’s views on India?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:45 PM IST