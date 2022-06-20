BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

ANI

On Monday, the ruling party at the Centre, BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress over the National Herald money laundering case.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The SC also told them they will have to face trial."

"No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...Public knows about the involvement of a family & Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing country's money through National Herald scam," he added.

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the ED

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi for questioning in connection with money laundering in the National Herald case.

His appearance was initially scheduled for June 17, but the senior Congress leader wrote to the ED to postpone his questioning citing illness of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Accepting his request, the probe agency asked him to appear on Monday.

For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests in the national capital against their leader being questioned.