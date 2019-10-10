BJP slams Congress as UK Labour Party head says he met, discussed UK with its leaders

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Congress over its “shameful shenanigans” and demanded an explanation after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir with “UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party”.

“A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” Corbyn tweeted.

The Labour Party leader, whose stand on Kashmir has not gone down well with the Indian government, also tweeted a picture of the meeting. The picture included Kamal Dhaliwal, who heads the overseas Congress in the UK.

The BJP slammed the Congress, which had not offered any comment as a row erupted following Corbyn’s tweet.

“Appalling! Congress owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!” the BJP tweeted.

The saffron party’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said, “This is Congress seeking advice from the UK Labour Leader — they might as well go to their masters directly in Pakistan.”