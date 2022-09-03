BJP slams back TMC leaders claim of saffron camp being involved in scams

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

A day after TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress leaders and claimed that the TMC leaders are 'abusing' the BJP as they are aware of all their alleged "wrong doings."

"This is just the beginning. More corrupt TMC leaders will go behind bars. "Knowing completely that there is no scope of being spared, the TMC leaders are abusing BJP leaders," said Ghosh.

It may be noted that on Friday, after being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over seven hours, the TMC national secretary slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that Shah has been benefiting from the scams in the state.

Criticizing Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee even alleged that six to eight months back, Adhikari had spoken with a coal scam kingpin who is currently absconding.

Countering Banerjee’s claims, Adhikari on Monday said that if Banerjee has any voice recording, he can release it.

Hinting towards a (not doctored) recording, the LoP said, ‘just like Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipta Sen’s letter about me, the recording should not be like it.’