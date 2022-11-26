BJP slams AAP over new video of Satyendra Jain, terms it as 'AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar'

BJP's Satyendra Jain continues to get all VVIP treatment in Tihar |

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday slammed AAP over the new video of its Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

A new video of Satyendra Jain has surfaced with now suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar in Tihar jail.

Tihar Jail Superintendent reporting Satyendra Jain Sir. This is @ArvindKejriwal model of Governence. pic.twitter.com/Fauzn65LuM — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 26, 2022

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Then he was served 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved. Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside jail, he added.

Poonawalla slams AAP

Poonawalla slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, asking if Jain was kept as a minister despite receiving no relief from the courts so that he could do "Vasooli" and get VIP maalish. The BJP leader demanded that Satyendra Jain be sacked, and Kejriwal should apologise to the entire nation for defending a child rapist as a therapist and insulting physiotherapy.

On November 22, Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were aware of Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in jail after a video of the minister surfaced.

"The whole matter was in the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, but they are trying to fool the people into thinking that this was physiotherapy being done by a rapist," Shehzad Poonawalla said while talking to ANI.

Physiotherapist was actually a potential rapist

Poonawalla had said that the person whom Kejriwal and Sisodia were passing off as a physiotherapist was actually a potential rapist, and that too a rapist of young children who is involved in cases under section 376 of the IPC under the POCSO Act.

Poonawalla had said that this shows that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were not just passing off physiotherapy but actually defending "corruption therapy".

VVIP 'Maalish', Vasuli from Jail

"Mera Mantri, who has not gotten any relief from the court of law for five months, gets VVIP 'Maalish." He gets an opportunity to do 'Vasooli' inside Tihar Jail. Initially, the Indian Association of Physiotherapy only condemned the fact that it was oil head massage. It was a foot massage being done with the oil. It was not professional physiotherapy, which is done by qualified people that have been exposed," he had said.