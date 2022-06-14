Watch: Congress leader runs from cops fearing detention, gets trolled

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B. V. | PTI

Mumbai: On Monday the Congress leaders were protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning Rahul Gandhi. During the protest, many of the Congress leaders were detained by the police.

Amidst the protest of the Congress leaders, some of the BJP leaders have managed to find a video of Youth Congres chief Srinivas giving cops a slip and running away.

Senior adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, tweeted the video taking a swipe at the Congress leader. He tweeted, "History tells us nobody ever ran away, tail tucked between legs, when police cracked down on satyagrahis. They faced lathis, bullets and like Veer Savarkar, even jail and kala pani. cc: @srinivasiyc close aide of National Herald scam accused @RahulGandhi,"

cc: @srinivasiyc close aide of National Herald scam accused @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/vgu3oKrpqb — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) June 13, 2022

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." - Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/F4EkN2mbe9 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) June 13, 2022

The Congress leader was trolled for dodging the police and running away replying to the trolls Srinivas put out another video and captioned it with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi. In the video, it can be seen how Srinivas escaped from getting detained. And, a few moments later the video shows, that he is outside the ED's office surrounded by the cops.